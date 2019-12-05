Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
Thursday, December 05, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The House Judiciary Committee has taken up the impeachment inquiry baton and today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to start drafting articles of impeachment. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather“Digby” Parton has been covering the latest impeachment developments. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
