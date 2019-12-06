Friday, December 06, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This week, constitutional scholars including Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor in Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Michael Gerhardt, helped layout the process and stakes for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry. Gerhardt, who wrote Impeachment: What Everyone Needs to Know, explained why impeachment is a critical step and how Trump has dismissed the rule of law. He joins me on the show today to talk all about what impeachment entails.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Democrats preparing to draft articles of impeachment, Trump storming out of NATO and Kamala Harris leaving the presidential race. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:09 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|