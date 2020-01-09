Thursday, January 09, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
In preparation for 2020, strategists are talking about turnout, “electability,” and wooing swing voters—often white, moderates who are wavering between Republican and Democrat. Director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, Prof. Ibram X. Kendi, wants to reframe the conversation and focus on the other swing voter—young, minority voters who choose between voting Democrat and not voting at all. He joins me today to talk all about “the other swing voter.”
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:50 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|