Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This week, disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein, stands trial in New York City for rape and sexual assault, while new charges from Los Angeles add to the list of accusations from dozens of women. Author and editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast has been monitoring the case and writing about the sexual assault case against the Joint Chiefs, former Rep. Katie Hill’s story, the death of memoirist Elizabeth Wurtzel and more. She joins me to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the detainment and interrogation of Iranian-Americans at the border, the Trump Organization’s continued exploitation of undocumented workers and more.
