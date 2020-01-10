Friday, January 10, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we continue to unpack developments between the US and Iran, the push to limit Trump’s war powers and the disagreements over the impeachment trial, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the latest in Iran, the House vote on Trump’s War Powers and speculation about the Senate in 2020. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
