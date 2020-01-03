Friday, January 03, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport killed Major Gen. Qassim Suleimani, taking down the powerful commander and prompting Iranian leaders to call for vengeance. Tensions have been escalating since Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, imposed sanctions, and tried to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist association, Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons joins me to talk all about the attack and what it means for the US, Iran and the globe.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with a US airstrike in Iran, un-redacted emails and documents about Trump and Ukraine, and more shifts in the 2020 presidential race. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
