Thursday, January 30, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the impeachment show trial continues, Trump’s defenses have been shifting quickly while the push for witnesses and documents remains road-blocked. Author and editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast to talk about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the latest impeachment arguments and more.
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has been a progressive voice and a force behind the case against President Trump. He joins me on the show today to discuss the impeachment trial.
As the impeachment trial continues, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton has been following all the developments and more. She joins me on the show to dig into the latest in the trial.
