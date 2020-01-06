Monday, January 06, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the wagons circle in the White House administration to protect Trump from being impeached, a deeper look at Attorney General William Barr’s drive to defend Trump reveals how religion drives him. Author, Katherine Stewart, and president emeritus of the American Constitution Society, Caroline Fredrickson, wrote the New York Times op-ed “Bill Barr Thinks America Is Going to Hell: And he’s on a mission to use the ‘authority’ of the executive branch to stop it.” They join me on the show today to talk about how Barr is putting his form of “religious liberty” above the law.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the assassination of Gen. Qassim Suleimani, escalating tensions between the US and the Middle East, and Julian Castro dropping out of the presidential race. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
