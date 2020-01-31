Friday, January 31, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Former Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic Party Nominee Andrew Gillum launched the group Forward Florida to register and reengage a million new voters. Striving to flip the state blue up and down the ballot, the efforts to build up Democratic voters and tear down obstacles to the ballot could reshape state and national politics as we know it. He joins me on the show today to talk about their efforts to transform and empower the Sunshine State.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the impeachment trial and the upcoming Iowa caucus. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
