Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As tensions in Iraq continue to escalate, we turn to former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and host of Resistance Abroad on SiriusXM Nayyera Haq. She joins me on the show today to talk about the efforts to put a check on Trump’s war powers, the upheaval in Iran and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate before the New Year, a lot has happened, from the GOP push to reverse Roe v. Wade to attacks on Obamacare to the latest in impeachment. Mark returns after the holidays to talk all about these issues and so much more.
As the impeachment inquiry continues, the dozen witnesses testifying before congress, exposing the Trump administration’s crimes and cover-ups. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about all the response to Trump’s actions in Iran and the latest with impeachment.
