Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk about Attorney General William Barr’s abuses of power, Trump’s pardon power, and the 2020 election.
 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Attorney General Barr’s comments about Trump’s tweets interfering with his job to over 2,000 former Department of Justice officials calling for Barr’s resignation to Trump pardoning Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
 
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram
 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:50 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 