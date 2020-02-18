Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk about Attorney General William Barr’s abuses of power, Trump’s pardon power, and the 2020 election.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk about Attorney General William Barr’s abuses of power, Trump’s pardon power, and the 2020 election.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:50 PM
|