Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Saturday, the Democratic Party candidates compete in the third contest. Founder of Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas, has been tracking all the developments in the 2020 Primary Election. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the candidates, the contests, and ideas to reform the process.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news related to the Nevada caucus, Trump’s budget, and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:47 PM
