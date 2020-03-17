Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Shannon Watts, has been working for meaningful reforms across local and federal levels to reduce gun violence. She joins me today to discuss the virtual advocacy events the organization has planned and more.
As the threat of Coronavirus threat intensifies, the federal government and municipalities are trying to catch up—with mixed results and juggling a lot of misinformation coming from the very top. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins me to talk all about the response to the Coronavirus pandemic and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court postponing oral arguments because of the Coronavirus, to Senate GOP’s push for judges to retire, to court activities that are exposing more people to the virus. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
