Monday, March 16, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the latest news. She joins me on the show today to talk about Trump's appeals to corporations in the Coronavirus response, Chelsea Manning and more.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has been a progressive voice and a force on the House Judiciary Committee. He joins me on the show today to talk about the need for a better federal response to the Coronavirus pandemic and more from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the coronavirus response to a presidential debate to more stock market plunges. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
