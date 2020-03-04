Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, voters in fourteen states weighed in on the presidential primary and one more candidate dropped out of the race. At the same time, the threat of Coronavirus threat intensifies, and the response needs to catch up. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins me to talk all about Super Tuesday, the response to the Coronavirus threat and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on from Super Tuesday to the courts pushing back on Trump’s anti-asylum laws and more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:11 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|