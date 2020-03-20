Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Sen. Tammy Baldwin represents Wisconsin, which has seen multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19. As the crisis continues in the state and around the country, she joins me on the show today to share her efforts to address the crisis and push for a people-first economic stimulus package.
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) has been calling for a number of measures in the pandemic response and recovery. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest congressional actions to address the Coronavirus pandemic and what else is needed.
We’re keeping up with all the developments as the healthcare system is stretched, the pandemic response ratchets up and the economy strains. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
