Monday, March 23, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the United States. National correspondent for Politico, Betsy Woodruff Swan reported on the attempted power grab during the crisis and she joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened with the Coronavirus pandemic and response, senators testing positive and self-quarantining and the presidential primary continuing. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Guns Down America has been mobilizing activists and pushing corporations to take concrete action on gun violence. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are purchasing guns and threatening safety. Founder and executive director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, joins me on the show today to talk about this latest campaign.
