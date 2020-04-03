Friday, April 03, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) continues his fight for the “dignity of work” as he pushes for policies to stop the pandemic and help in the recovery. He joins me on the show to talk about why essential workers need hazard pay and how the administration should ramp up the production of critical medical supplies.

Trump and many of his allies have been using the terms "Chinese Virus" and "Wuhan Virus" when referring to the pandemic, and anti-Asian attacks and vitriol in America have increased. Yet, regardless of where COVID 19 first spread, the virus itself is a global issue. Actor, author and activist George Takei called out Trump’s rhetoric. He joins me on the show today to share his reflections on the pandemic response.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe topped one million and the toll on our health and our economy continues to mount. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.

As we continue to unpack the newest developments in the coronavirus developments, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.

