Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) continues his fight for the
“dignity of work” as he pushes for policies to stop the pandemic and help in
the recovery. He joins me on the show to talk about why essential workers need
hazard pay and how the administration should ramp up the production of critical
medical supplies.
Trump and many of his allies have
been using the terms "Chinese Virus" and "Wuhan Virus" when
referring to the pandemic, and anti-Asian attacks and vitriol in America have
increased. Yet, regardless of where COVID 19 first spread, the virus itself is
a global issue. Actor, author and activist George Takei called out
Trump’s rhetoric. He joins me on the show today to share his reflections on the
pandemic response.
The number of confirmed
coronavirus cases around the globe topped one million and the toll on our
health and our economy continues to mount. Joining me today to help us wrap up
the week in politics is Eleanor Clift
the Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
As we continue to unpack the newest
developments in the coronavirus developments, we turn to political strategist
and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest
news.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|