Monday, April 06, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following coverage of the Coronavirus and response. He joins me on the show to discuss Trump’s daily propaganda briefings, Trump’s supposed “change in tone” and more.
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, conversations about the nation’s economic situation and recovery are dominated by the stock market, stimulus proposals and record unemployment claims. Former White House Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Labor during the Obama administration and fellow at the Miller Center, Chris Lu, joins me on the show today to unpack the latest economic numbers and untangle the discussions about the economic impact and recovery.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation, the latest in the Coronavirus pandemic response, Wisconsin’s primary election supposed to be held tomorrow, and governors around the country sending ventilators to New York. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
When Captain Brett Crozier raised the alarm bells about an outbreak of coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt whip, the Navy responded by dismissing him and dragging his name through the mud. According to audio of a speech obtained by Task and Purpose, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly called Crozier’s letter a “betrayal” and called Crozier “stupid” and “naïve.” Army Veteran and Director of Government Relations for VoteVets Will Goodwin joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
