As Coronavirus continues spreading around the country, the responses from the federal government and the states are shaping the scale of the pandemic. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22) has been advocating for more testing, for students to get money earmarked for their emergency financial aid and more. He joins me to talk about the response to the Coronavirus in both Florida and Capitol Hill.
Host of SiriusXM Progress’s Affirmative Reaction, Xorje Olivares, joins me on the show today to talk about Coronavirus news and so much more. Tune in Saturdays at 12pmET to hear his show on SiriusXM Progress.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from chaos with the Wisconsin election held today, Trump’s “partisan hack” judicial nominee, and the local leaders working to protect Floridians from Coronavirus. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
