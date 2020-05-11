The US now has over 1.37 million
confirmed Coronavirus cases and 80,653 deaths. Meanwhile, multiple White House
staff have tested positive but Trump and Pence are not self-quarantining. Salon contributing
writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton,
joins me today to talk all about the coronavirus, the Trump
administration’s response, reopening the states and more.
The fight over seeing Donald Trump’s tax returns goes before
the Supreme Court tomorrow. The case has also pushed his accounting firm,
Mazars, into the limelight and an investigation by ProPublica and WNYC exposes
the accounting firm’s decades long history of fraud, misconduct and
malpractice. Senior reporter at ProPublica covering the Trump administration, Peter Elkind, joins me on the show
today to talk all about it.
Fringe protests against stay-at-home orders are fueling upon
anti-government energy. These anti-lockdown protesters now have a 21-year-old
martyr who died in a police raid. The Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer writes about the confusion around the death of Duncan
Lemp and how his story has become a rallying cry for the so-called Boogaloos
protesting stay-at-home orders.
