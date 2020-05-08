As we continue to discuss the newest developments with the Coronavirus, the DOJ dropping the Mike Flynn case and other political headlines, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.
The Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, even though he pled guilty to lying twice. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, joins me on the show today to discuss this latest effort to dismantle the Mueller investigation and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the highest unemployment numbers since the Great Depression, more states moving to reopen, and White House staff testing positive for COVID-19. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|