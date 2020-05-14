Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
During the Trump administration, we have witnessed the high-profile attacks on inspectors general—the very officials meant to ensure the integrity of the government. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) has proposed the Inspectors General Independence Act, which would fortify their positions and protect them from political whims, ensuring they can do their jobs. He joins me on the show today to talk about the bill, the coronavirus response, and more from Tennessee and Capitol Hill.
The Religious Right has made inroads into politics and halls of power for decades, invoking religious values to further causes. However, the "religious left" has played a key role in defining American progress and activism since the nation's founding. National reporter for the Religion News Service, Jack Jenkins, writes about this movement in his new book, American Prophets: The Religious Roots of Progressive Politics and the Ongoing Fight for the Soul of the Country. He joins me on the show today to talk about the role of the religious left in politics, elections and beyond.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:32 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|