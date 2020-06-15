Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, June 15, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, the Supreme Court made a historic ruling for civil rights law when it outlawed anti-LGBTQ employment discrimination. Mark Joseph Stern of Slate joins me to breakdown the case of Bostock v. Clayton County, where the justices landed, what it means for civil rights law and more.
As protests against police brutality and calls for reform keep spreading around the country, yet another black man was gunned down by police over the weekend in Atlanta. Former Detroit Police Department Chief, Isaiah McKinnon, joined the Detroit Police Department in the 1960s to make change from the inside. He wrote in USA Today about his experiences, the challenges and priorities for reform, and joins me on the show to discuss the issues.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from today’s Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights, to upcoming primary and general election contests to Trump’s Tulsa rally this Saturday. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
