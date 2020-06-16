Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Community organizer and mental health advocate, Rosemary Ketchum, made history as the first openly trans elected official in West Virginia history. The newly-elected Wheeling City Council representative joins me on the show to talk about her victory, plans for office and more.
As the country reeled from yet another police killing of an unarmed black man, Trump announced that he would hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma later this month—the same city devastated by the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921. Author, Tim Madigan, wrote all about the events in his book The Burning: Massacre, Destruction, and the Tulsa RaceRiot of 1921. He joins me on the show today to talk about this forgotten history and why Trump’s rally venue carries extra significance at this moment.
As we discuss the latest with the Supreme Court’s historic LGBTQ rights decision, the pandemic’s continued spread and the national movement for police reform, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay. He joins me on the show to parse the top stories and more.
