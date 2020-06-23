As Trump
hold rallies in COVID-prone states, national health experts testify before
congress talking about the “disturbing surge” in cases. Salon
contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton, joins me today to talk all about the latest news.
