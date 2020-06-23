Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As Trump hold rallies in COVID-prone states, national health experts testify before congress talking about the “disturbing surge” in cases. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton, joins me today to talk all about the latest news.


Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court protected DACA recipients, Attorney General Barr pushed US Attorney for the Southern District Geoffrey Berman out and Trump threatened anyone who vandalizes or destroys monuments on federal property. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:54 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 