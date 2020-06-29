skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Trump’s Tulsa rally was
a flop and he’s falling in the polls as the number of coronavirus cases keeps
climbing in many parts of the country. Editor-in-chief and columnist at the Michigan
Advance, Susan Demas, argues that we’re seeing him struggle because
“Trump was elected to hurt the ‘right people.’ Now he’s hurting his base.” She
joins me on the show today to talk more about the shift and the view from
Michigan.
This Pride Month we
turn to Army veteran and former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer to talk about the Supreme Court’s ruling
against LGBTQ discrimination, the Trump administration’s latest attack on
transgender rights and her USA Today op-ed responding to author J.K. Rowling’s
bigoted statements about trans people. She joins me on the show to
discuss these topics and more.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from major
primary election energy for progressive candidates to the Supreme Court’s
ruling on the Louisiana abortion law to a vote on DC statehood. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|