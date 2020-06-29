Monday, June 29, 2020

Trump’s Tulsa rally was a flop and he’s falling in the polls as the number of coronavirus cases keeps climbing in many parts of the country. Editor-in-chief and columnist at the Michigan Advance, Susan Demas, argues that we’re seeing him struggle because “Trump was elected to hurt the ‘right people.’ Now he’s hurting his base.” She joins me on the show today to talk more about the shift and the view from Michigan.

This Pride Month we turn to Army veteran and former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer to talk about the Supreme Court’s ruling against LGBTQ discrimination, the Trump administration’s latest attack on transgender rights and her USA Today op-ed responding to author J.K. Rowling’s bigoted statements about trans people. She joins me on the show to discuss these topics and more.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from major primary election energy for progressive candidates to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Louisiana abortion law to a vote on DC statehood.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.


