skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
As calls for racial justice grow louder, the pandemic continues to take a toll on American lives and livelihoods, and the 2020 election approaches, we turn to fellow SiriusXM Progress host Zerlina Maxwell. She co-hosts Signal Boost live weekday mornings from 7-9amET and you’ve also seen her on MSNBC. She joins me to check in on the top stories and highlight what’s coming up on the channel tomorrow.
Americans continue to protest
injustice as Trump doubles down on military might despite military leaders’ condemnation.
Meanwhile, Americans navigate steps to reopen the country while also trying to
better understand the Coronavirus. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress
host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show to parse the top stories
and Trump’s visit to Maine.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|