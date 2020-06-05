Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 05, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today on the Progress Channel, we’re hosting A Call for Change. As the nation rallies for justice in the face of police brutality and a hostile administration, the Progress Channel is focusing on amplifying the message of organizers and activists.
Director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, Prof. Ibram X. Kendi, joins me today to talk about identifying and addressing racism and making meaningful change in America.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with more protests and more police brutality, military leaders speaking out against Trump’s calls for military force against protests, and Joe Biden rising in the polls. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. She also writes about her own experience covering the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Vice President and Chief of Campaigns at Color of Change, Arisha Hatch, joins me on the show today to talk about movements for change from reforming prosecutors to holding corporations to account.
