Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, July 13, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration continues to push for schools to reopen, but educators are demanding resources and planning for safety in uncertain times, especially as the nation grapples with a surge in cases. President of the National Education Association and a sixth-grade teacher from Utah, Lily Eskelsen García, wrote in USA Today about why Trump's plan to reopen is dangerous for students and teachers. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the debate over reopening schools as well as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ threats to school funding for institutions that don’t reopen.
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled on two cases dealing with getting access to Trump’s financial records. Legal scholar and advocate, Prof. Jennifer Taub, wrote in Newsweek about the decisions, calling the impact “a clear Trump trouncing.” She joins me on the show to breakdown the court rulings, talk about Trump’s move to commute his associate Roger Stone’s prison sentence and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s commuting Roger Stone’s sentence to Trump wearing a mask at an appearance and more attention on the 2020 election. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 5:04 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|