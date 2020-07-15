Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump commuted his longtime associate Roger Stone’s prison sentence on Friday, and Stone has been flipping around his story in interviews ever since. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to unpack it all.
Military veteran and teacher Bill Marx is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to turn Pennsylvania’s 14th congressional district blue. Building on his military service, time one the Delmont Council and work as a plaintiff in the state’s gerrymandering case, he’s working to give a voice for unions, veterans and families. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign.
National Book Award-winning author, staff writer at The New Yorker and expert on Russian totalitarianism, Masha Gessen, explores the Trump presidency in her new book Surviving Autocracy. She joins me on the show today to analyze Trump’s “word piles,” his attacks on our democratic institutions, a post-Trump future, and much more.
