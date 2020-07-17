skip to main |
It’s been
a busy week with record counts of coronavirus cases, Mary Trump’s new book, new missteps from Trump's kids, and so much more. Joining me now to talk all about is Daily Beast editor-at-large
and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast.
Mary Trump’s memoir
sold over 950,000 copies on day one and she’s been out doing interviews on
major TV networks—all things that Trump had tried to thwart with his legal
actions against her. She succeeded, and her lawyer Ted Boutrous, Partnerat Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, joins me on the show today to talk about the
legal battle and protecting the first amendment in the Trump era.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump sending federal law enforcement
into Portland, Oregon, record numbers of coronavirus cases around the country
and public battles over mask regulations.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington
correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
