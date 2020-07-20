Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, July 20, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff won a crowded primary election to become the Democratic Party nominee to take on incumbent Senator David Perdue in Georgia. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, remembering John Lewis and more from the Peach State.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the passing of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis to obstacles to restoring the vote to ex-felons in Florida to Trump’s claims that the US is a leader in handling the Coronavirus. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
