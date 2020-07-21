Tuesday, July 21, 2020

On Friday, civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis passed away at the age of 80. Even as he was battling pancreatic cancer earlier this year, he returned to the site of the march he led in Selma and stood at the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington DC. Award winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about Rep. Lewis’ legacy and voting rights today.

At 25, Ritchie Torres became the youngest elected official in New York City and the first openly LGBT elected official from the Bronx. He is the presumed winner of the Democratic Primary for New York’s 15th congressional district and could soon break new barriers as the first African-American LGBT man in congress. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, his efforts to reform congressional caucuses, and more.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump sending federal forces into Portland and soon other cities, to a setback for voting rights in Florida, to reflecting on recent Supreme Court decisions. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Plus SiriusXM's own Joe Sudbay stops by before he guest hosts the Dean Obeidallah Show!

