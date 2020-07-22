Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


As the Trump administration deploys federal forces to attack protesters and pressure “Democrat” led cities, coronavirus cases are still rising and Trump’s press briefings are back but solutions still lag. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, joins me today to talk all about the latest news.



As coronavirus cases and deaths surge, Trump has reintroduced his daily briefings. Some news outlets claim he’s “shifted his tone” but as media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, points out, it’s a “freakshow.” He joins me on the show today to scrutinize the coverage of the briefings, the media’s ongoing failure to call out Trump’s lies, and more.



From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Trump’s latest attack on the census and immigrants, the Trump administration’s defiance of the courts in reopening DACA, Jeff Sessions’ losing his Senate Primary Election, and more.


Plus SiriusXM's own Joe Sudbay stops by before he guest hosts the Dean Obeidallah Show!

