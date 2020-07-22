skip to main |
As the
Trump administration deploys federal forces to attack protesters and pressure
“Democrat” led cities, coronavirus cases are still rising and Trump’s press
briefings are back but solutions still lag. Salon contributing writer
and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, joins
me today to talk all about the latest news.
As coronavirus cases and deaths
surge, Trump has reintroduced his daily briefings. Some news outlets claim he’s
“shifted his tone” but as media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of
fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, points out, it’s a “freakshow.”
He joins me on the show today to scrutinize the coverage of the briefings, the
media’s ongoing failure to call out Trump’s lies, and more.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at
Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on the Trump’s latest attack on the census and immigrants, the
Trump administration’s defiance of the courts in reopening DACA, Jeff Sessions’
losing his Senate Primary Election, and more.
Plus SiriusXM's own Joe Sudbay stops by before he guest hosts the Dean Obeidallah Show!
