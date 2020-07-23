Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Management consulting behemoth McKinsey, which has annual revenue of over $10 billion, has been profiting off the pandemic and its deep ties to federal and local governments. Journalist and lawyer, Ian MacDougall, writes for ProPublica about how the consulting firm McKinsey is making over a hundred million dollars advising on the government's bumbling coronavirus response.
Mondaire Jones grew up in poverty in the small working-class community of the Village of Spring Valley, and went on to become a lawyer, organizer and non-profit leader. In his bid for New York’s 17th congressional district, he campaigned on a progressive agenda to beat six opponents in the race to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey. He could also soon become the first African-American LGBT man in congress. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, hopes for congress and more.
