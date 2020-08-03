The press blames “congress” for
letting the $600-a-week unemployment benefit expire, even though it’s really
the Republicans and Trump who ended them. Media critic and creator of PressRun:
the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, points out this
and other troubling patterns in media coverage such as Trump’s handling of the
pandemic compared to Obama’s handling of Ebola, and myths that GOP officials
are breaking with Trump. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the
latest coverage.
America’s coronavirus testing operations are struggling at a time when Trump is pushing to reopen schools and new surges are happening around the US. Contributing editor, Vanity Fair and author of Bottle of Lies: the Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom, Katherine Eban, digs into the missteps and political forces behind the failed federal testing response. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her article, "How Jared Kushner’s Secret Testing Plan 'Went Poof Into Thin Air.'”
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump threatening a chaotic election to speculation about Biden’s VP choice to the latest with the coronavirus. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
