Monday, August 03, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The press blames “congress” for letting the $600-a-week unemployment benefit expire, even though it’s really the Republicans and Trump who ended them. Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, points out this and other troubling patterns in media coverage such as Trump’s handling of the pandemic compared to Obama’s handling of Ebola, and myths that GOP officials are breaking with Trump. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest coverage.

America’s coronavirus testing operations are struggling at a time when Trump is pushing to reopen schools and new surges are happening around the US. Contributing editor, Vanity Fair and author of Bottle of Lies: the Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom, Katherine Eban, digs into the missteps and political forces behind the failed federal testing response. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her article, "How Jared Kushner’s Secret Testing Plan 'Went Poof Into Thin Air.'”

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump threatening a chaotic election to speculation about Biden’s VP choice to the latest with the coronavirus.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:37 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 