Tuesday, August 04, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has been working for accountability from Republican colleagues who refuse to wear masks amidst the pandemic to federal forces deployed against protesters in Portland to “cyber baron” tech giants and more. He returns to the show today to discuss the latest in the coronavirus response and more.

The demand for mail-in-voting increases in the pandemic, but Trump and other GOP forces around the country are raising doubts about the process, cutting resources and putting up obstacles for voters. Executive Director of The Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Noah Bookbinder, joins me on the show today to talk about the issue and the organization’s push for accountability on Capitol Hill.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump’s threatening mail-in voting to his defying the Supreme Court’s ruling on DACA to the Manhattan DA’s expanded inquiry into the Trump organization. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:12 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 