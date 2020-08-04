Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has been working for accountability from Republican colleagues who refuse to wear masks amidst the pandemic to federal forces deployed against protesters in Portland to “cyber baron” tech giants and more. He returns to the show today to discuss the latest in the coronavirus response and more.
The demand for mail-in-voting
increases in the pandemic, but Trump and other GOP forces around the country
are raising doubts about the process, cutting resources and putting up
obstacles for voters. Executive Director of The Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Noah Bookbinder, joins me on the show today
to talk about the issue and the organization’s push for accountability on Capitol
Hill.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Trump’s threatening mail-in voting to his defying the Supreme Court’s ruling on
DACA to the Manhattan DA’s expanded inquiry into the Trump organization. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
