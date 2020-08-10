As the negotiations on the next economic relief package continue to struggle in congress, Trump signed four executive orders. However, their effectiveness and legality are up for debate. For insight into what the executive orders do (and do not) do, we turn to Former White House Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Labor during the Obama administration, Chris Lu, now a senior fellow at the Miller Center.
As we
unpack the latest on congress’ economic relief negotiations, Trump’s legally
suspect executive orders and the continued push to reopen schools, we turn to Daily Beast editor-at-large and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast, to discuss it all.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from continued uncertainty about the future of economic relief from COVID, major wins for progressive Democratic Party candidates and Trump’s latest attacks on voting. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
|