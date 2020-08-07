Friday, August 07, 2020

Earlier this summer, the Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma that half of the state is an Indian reservation belonging to the Muskogee (Creek) Tribe. Ben Bagdikian editorial fellow at Mother Jones, Delilah Friedler, writes about this major victory for Native rights and the shifts in how the Supreme Court has viewed tribal sovereignty. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the Tribal Supreme Court Project and more.

Retired naval flight officer Phil Ehr is challenging Rep. Matt Gaetz to turn Florida’s first congressional district blue. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, the coronavirus in Florida and his effort to unseat one of Trump’s biggest defenders in congress.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the continued negotiations on the next relief package, the New York State Attorney General’s lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, and the anticipation of Joe Biden’s VP pick.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:43 PM



