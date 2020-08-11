As the buzz about Biden’s VP pick grows, a group of prominent women in politics are calling out biased coverage of women and minority candidates. In a letter titled “We Have Her Back,” they call upon the media “to actively work to be anti-racist and antisexist in your coverage (ie: equal) as this political season progresses.” One of the letter signers, VP of Communications at Emily’s List Christina Reynolds, joins me on the show today to talk all about the effort.
Amidst the pandemic, Trump and the GOP put economic stimulus in limbo and continue to attack mail-in voting. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joins me to talk about economic relief, the Democratic National Convention and more.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA to new rollbacks to reproductive rights in
Arkansas to Trump’s use of executive orders to get around congress. Mark returns
to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
