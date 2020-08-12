Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

From announcing military actions on Twitter to backing out of treaties and alienating allies to deferring to Russia, Trump has been defying logic and official advice with his foreign policy choices. CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent, Jim Sciutto, examined Trump’s handling of Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Ukraine, and COVID-19 and interviewed a number of current and former advisors to gain insight into Trump’s strategy. He joins me on the show to talk about his new book, The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World.

The Trump administration continues to attack mail-in ballots and undermine the US Post Office as more Americans will need to rely on these systems to exercise their right to vote safely. Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), introduced the Delivering for America Act to protect our mail and our ballots from the partisan interests and mismanagement sabotaging the Post Office.

Amidst the pandemic, QAnon conspiracy communities have flourished online and more political candidates have embraced the message. Meanwhile, some Republicans are trying to villainize left-wing protesters. Journalist, author, and chronicler of the alt-right, David Neiwert, has been writing about the latest developments for Daily Kos and joins me on the show to talk about it. 

