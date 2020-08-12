From announcing military actions on Twitter to backing out of treaties and alienating allies to deferring to Russia, Trump has been defying logic and official advice with his foreign policy choices. CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent, Jim Sciutto, examined Trump’s handling of Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Ukraine, and COVID-19 and interviewed a number of current and former advisors to gain insight into Trump’s strategy. He joins me on the show to talk about his new book, The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World.
The Trump
administration continues to attack mail-in ballots and undermine the US Post
Office as more Americans will need to rely on these systems to exercise their
right to vote safely. Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney
(D-NY), introduced the Delivering for America Act to protect our mail and our
ballots from the partisan interests and mismanagement sabotaging the Post
Office.
Amidst
the pandemic, QAnon conspiracy communities have flourished online and more
political candidates have embraced the message. Meanwhile, some Republicans are
trying to villainize left-wing protesters. Journalist, author, and chronicler of
the alt-right, David Neiwert, has
been writing about the latest developments for Daily Kos and joins me on the show to talk about it.
