Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The announcement of Kamala Harris, a high-profile senator, woman, African American, Indian American and child of immigrants, as the Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate inspired both cheers and attacks. Award-winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about this historic nomination.
Attorney, political
activist, and anti-trust and corruption expert, Zephyr Teachout, shares
her latest calls for reform in a new book BREAK 'EM UP: Recovering Our
Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money. She chronicles the
consolidation of monopoly power in industries from chicken farming to social
media to online retail and offers solutions to take back control. She joins me
on the show today to talk all about how these companies represent a new
political phenomenon, a 21st Century form of centralized authoritarian
government.
