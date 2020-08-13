Thursday, August 13, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

The announcement of Kamala Harris, a high-profile senator, woman, African American, Indian American and child of immigrants, as the Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate inspired both cheers and attacks. Award-winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about this historic nomination.

Attorney, political activist, and anti-trust and corruption expert, Zephyr Teachout, shares her latest calls for reform in a new book BREAK 'EM UP: Recovering Our Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money. She chronicles the consolidation of monopoly power in industries from chicken farming to social media to online retail and offers solutions to take back control. She joins me on the show today to talk all about how these companies represent a new political phenomenon, a 21st Century form of centralized authoritarian government.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:52 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 