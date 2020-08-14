Trump continues to attack mail-in ballots and the infrastructure that sends them while also requesting his own absentee ballot for the November election. As we unpack this and other wild news of the week, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton. She joins me today to talk about voting, the presidential election, and more.
A superstar of the Blue
Wave, Katie Hill flipped a Republican California district blue and came
to congress as a young, female, openly bisexual elected official and rising
star. Less than a year into you’re her first term, nude photos of her and her
husband with a campaign staff member began circulating and two weeks later she
resigned. Hill is back with a new book, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, about the experience and a call
for getting women into elected office. She joins me on the show today to talk
all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic Party VP nominee, the battle over the Post Office and mail-in ballots, and more waiting for the next economic stimulus. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
