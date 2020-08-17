Monday, August 17, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today and tonight Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), a longtime support of Biden, will be speaking. He joins me on the show today to give us a preview of his speech, talk about the latest news with the post office, the coronavirus response and his reelection campaign.

Though the DNC won’t be held in person in Milwaukee as originally planned, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) will be speaking as part of the event on the night that Biden accepts the nomination. She joins me today to talk about her message to Wisconsinites and the entire nation, plus more on Trump’s threats against the Post Office and mail-in voting, the coronavirus and other top news.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Trump administration’s attempt to sabotage mail-in voting to the continued delay of the next economic stimulus to the launch of the virtual DNC.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

As the Trump administration’s attempts to sabotage the Post Office, Congress is coming back for an emergency session to address the crisis. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) has spoken out about the issue and is pressing for congress to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if he fails to appear. He joins me on the show today to talk more about holding the Postmaster General and the Trump administration accountable.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:51 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 