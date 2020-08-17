The Democratic National Convention kicks off today and tonight Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), a longtime support of Biden, will be speaking. He joins me on the show today to give us a preview of his speech, talk about the latest news with the post office, the coronavirus response and his reelection campaign.
Though the DNC won’t be held in person in Milwaukee as originally
planned, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) will be speaking as part of the event on the night that Biden accepts
the nomination. She joins me today to talk about her message to Wisconsinites
and the entire nation, plus more on Trump’s threats against the Post Office and
mail-in voting, the coronavirus and other top news.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
Trump administration’s attempt to sabotage mail-in voting to the continued
delay of the next economic stimulus to the launch of the virtual DNC. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
As the Trump administration’s attempts to sabotage the Post Office, Congress is coming back for an emergency session to address the crisis. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) has spoken out about the issue and is pressing for congress to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if he fails to appear. He joins me on the show today to talk more about holding the Postmaster General and the Trump administration accountable.
