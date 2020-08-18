Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15) represents East Bay, California, and serves on the House Intelligence and House Judiciary committees, putting him on the front-lines of the impeachment. He wrote about the experience as well as his own political career in his new book Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump. He joins me on the show today to talk about pushing back on a corrupt president, enduring the sham trial in the senate and fighting for change in 2020.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
false claims that Sen. Kamala Harris isn’t a citizen to the latest attacks on
voting rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues
and so much more.
As the DNC
continues, we turn to Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) to discuss the events so far, efforts to engage voters in
Wisconsin and around the nation, and more as we approach the election.
Georgia Rep. Sam Park
(D-101) speaks before a national audience tonight at the virtual DNC as part of
the joint keynote address. He joins me on the show today to talk about his
message to voters, his historic win in Georgia politics as the first LGBTQ Asian
American state representative and more.
