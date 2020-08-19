Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Minneapolis Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins made history as the first Black, openly transgender woman to be elected to public office. In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, she has become a leading voice in the fight against racism and police brutality—issues that have defined American unrest in 2020 and continue to shape political conversations from cities to the presidential race. She joins me on the show today to discuss the DNC, Minneapolis and more.

As the DNC continues, we turn to Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico’s first congressional district to talk about the convention, key issues on Capitol Hill, more from New Mexico and her reelection campaign.

From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the DNC and Kamala Harris as the VP candidate, the Department of Homeland Security’s unlawfully appointed leaders, the evidence of ICE abusing detainees and more.

Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia spoke before a national audience last night at the virtual DNC as part of the joint keynote address in which he tackled top political issues and opened up about the deadly impact coronavirus has had on his own family. He joins me on the show today to talk about his message to voters, his historic career as the first Latino and first openly gay mayor of Long Beach. 

