The DNC was originally planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but had to go virtual amidst the pandemic. However, the pivotal state remains in the national spotlight as we approach the fall election. Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, joins me on the show today to talk all about engaging voters, combating voter suppression and more from the Badger State.
As the DNC continues, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins me from Phoenix, AZ, to talk about the history-making convention, the Trump administration’s attacks on the post office, mobilizing voters in Arizona and around the country and more.
From covering housing
policy in America to upheaval in Russia, Steve Clemons, editor-at-large at The Hill has been following it all. He joins me
on the show today to reflect on the DNC, international affairs and more.
PA State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) spoke before a national audience Tuesday night at the virtual DNC as part of the joint keynote address. In 2018, the longtime community activist and North Philadelphia native became the only Black and LGBTQ person elected to the Pennsylvania state legislature. He joins me on the show today to talk about his message to voters, his political career, Pennsylvania elections and more.
