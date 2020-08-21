When Mark Anthony Urquiza died from COVID, his daughter, Kristin Urquiza, turned her mourning into activism, calling out Arizona Gov. Ducey and Pres. Trump for their mishandling of the crisis and responsibility for lives lost. She spoke about the pandemic and the urgency for a new approach as part of the DNC. She joins me on the show today to talk more about her activism, her group Marked By COVID, and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the action-packed DNC, the Postmaster General testifying before the Senate, and the arrest of Steve Bannon on fraud charges. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
