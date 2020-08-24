As Trump pursues reelection, he has gotten into a battle with the FDA over treatments and approaches, and he successfully pressed the agency to give emergency approval for expanded use of plasma treatments. Codirector of the Global Health Justice Partnership, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, and Nation Magazine contributor, Gregg Gonsalves, joins me on the show today to examine the science of this treatment and the politics behind prioritizing it.
As we regroup from last week’s DNC
and prepare for this week’s RNC, we check in with media critic and creator of
PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins
me on the show to talk about the events, the coverage and more as we approach
the fall election.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the DNC to the Postmaster General testifying before the Senate and Congress to the Republicans plans for the RNC. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
